2nd-half run propels UNLV to 73-59 win at Hawaii

UNLV used a big run in the first half, but wound up giving back the lead.
When the Rebels went on another spurt in the second half, this time they didn’t let it go.
They went on to beat host Hawaii 73-59 by using a 23-3 second-half run Saturday to advance in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.
UNLV (6-4) next plays Indiana State (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament semifinals. The Sycamores advanced by defeating Colorado 72-67.
Kris Clyburn and Joel Ntambwe each scored 17 points to lead the Rebels, and Ntambwe also had 11 rebounds for his second double-double in a row. Amauri Hardy scored 11.
Drew Buggs led Hawaii (6-5) with 16 points.
UNLV took the lead for good after trailing 35-33 early in the second half. The Rebels then went on that 23-3 run.
They also used a 16-2 run in the first half to build a 23-10 lead, but wound up losing that advantage and trailing at halftime 28-26.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
