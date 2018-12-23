2nd-half run propels UNLV to 73-59 win at Hawaii

UNLV used a 23-3 run to defeat Hawaii 73-59 on Saturday in the Diamond Head Challenge in Honolulu. The Rebels next play Indiana State at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament semifinals.

Hawaii forward Zigmars Raimo (14) fouls UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) as Hawaii center Mate Colina (11) guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii guard Brocke Stepteau (2) runs into UNLV guard Noah Robotham (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) and Hawaii forward Zigmars Raimo (14) both try for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe (24) tries to spin around Hawaii guard Samuta Avea (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) slam dunks the ball over Hawaii forward Owen Hulland (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) tries to shoot over Hawaii center Dawson Carper (44) and guard Eddie Stansberry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies signals to his team as they take on Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes for the basket over Hawaii center Dawson Carper (44) and guard Eddie Stansberry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot yells direction at his team as they take on UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii forward Zigmars Raimo (14) fouls UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) as Hawaii center Mate Colina (11) guards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe (24) tries to spin around Hawaii guard Samuta Avea (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV used a big run in the first half, but wound up giving back the lead.

When the Rebels went on another spurt in the second half, this time they didn’t let it go.

They went on to beat host Hawaii 73-59 by using a 23-3 second-half run Saturday to advance in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

UNLV (6-4) next plays Indiana State (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the tournament semifinals. The Sycamores advanced by defeating Colorado 72-67.

Kris Clyburn and Joel Ntambwe each scored 17 points to lead the Rebels, and Ntambwe also had 11 rebounds for his second double-double in a row. Amauri Hardy scored 11.

Drew Buggs led Hawaii (6-5) with 16 points.

UNLV took the lead for good after trailing 35-33 early in the second half. The Rebels then went on that 23-3 run.

They also used a 16-2 run in the first half to build a 23-10 lead, but wound up losing that advantage and trailing at halftime 28-26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.