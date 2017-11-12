3 takeaways from the UNLV-Florida A&M game

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 108-66 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball past Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) high-fives fans after defeating Florida A&M in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Anthony Smith (2) dunks against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Brandon McCoy (44) returns to the bench while playing Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies talks with UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' guard Jordan Johnson (24) goes to the basket as Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) defends during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball past Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball against Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) returns to the bench while playing Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies shouts to his players as they take on Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Florida A&M's Desmond Williams (0) and Isaiah Martin (34) guard UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) dunks against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Florida A&M's Brendon Myles (20) defends as UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) looks to shoot during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' forward Shakur Juiston (10) gets the ball in past Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Brandon McCoy (44) goes to the basket over Florida A&M's Rashad Austin (30) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) and Brandon McCoy (44) go up for a rebound against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans try to distract Florida A&M players during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) passes the ball past Florida A&M's Nasir Core (5) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Anthony Smith (2) goes to the basket past Florida A&M's Desmond Williams (0) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

1. Brandon McCoy made an immediate impact.

The five-star recruit didn’t wait long to collect his first double-double. He got it with about two minutes remaining in the first half after missing some recent practice time with an injured ankle.

He wasn’t perfect — McCoy had early trouble finishing around the rim — but he played hard and showed he can be the force expected of him as his experience increases. He finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds.

“It was a surreal feeling playing (before) the fans at Thomas & Mack,” McCoy said. “I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous. That’s why I missed that (early) layup, but my teammates kept telling me to play stronger and keep doing what I’m doing.”

2. Jordan Johnson is fun to watch.

Johnson was in charge from the beginning, assisting on UNLV’s first three baskets. He also hustled at both ends of the floor, on one play blocking a shot from behind and then dashing up the court and drawing a foul on the other end.

Jovan Mooring did a credible job at point guard last season, but Johnson is a much better fit for the position, and he showed he can play at the high tempo coach Marvin Menzies desires. UNLV had 41 possessions in the first half as it rolled to a 56-27 lead.

Johnson had 10 points and 10 assists. Eight assists were in the first half as he set the tone.

“He came out and was very aggressive,” Menzies said. “He’s got to give us the energy he gave us tonight defensively.”

3. The Rebels did what they had to do.

Good teams jump on bad ones early, and that’s what UNLV did. That’s not to say the Rebels will suddenly become a Mountain West contender, but it’s an encouraging sign of their mental approach.

The game was over quickly, with the Rebels jumping to a 28-8 lead. If they keep this approach, they will have many games like this in nonconference play given their soft schedule.

UNLV will be tested eventually when the opponent won’t allow the Rebels to run up and down the court and execute alley-oop passes at will. How they respond in those situations will be far more telling than what happened Saturday, but this was a start.

“I think it starts with the first five games of the season,” said Mooring, who scored 21 points. “You start to figure out who you are as a team. We didn’t play perfect tonight. You all saw the highlights, but once you look at the stat sheet and look at the film, you realize how ugly the game actually was.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.