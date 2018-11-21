3 takeaways from UNLV’s 96-70 win over Pacific

Three takeaways from UNLV’s 96-70 victory over Pacific on Tuesday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV sophomore forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) gets hi fives from teammates in the second half during the Rebels home matchup with Pacific on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV freshman guard Bryce Hamilton (13) collides with Pacific sophomore forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) and guard Khy Kabellis (11) on the way to the rim in the second half on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV junior forward Cheickna Dembele (15) shoots over Pacific sophomore forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) and guard Brandon McGhee (10) in the second half on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV junior forward Cheickna Dembele (15) grabs a rebound over Pacific sophomore forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) in the second half on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call in the second half during the Rebels home matchup with Pacific on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies, left, calls a play in the second half during the Rebels home matchup with Pacific on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV senior guard Noah Robotham (5) drives baseline past Pacific forward Zach Cameron (35) and guard Jahbril Price-Noel (22) in the second half on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three takeaways from UNLV’s 96-70 victory over Pacific on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. Shakur Juiston, guard.

He lived in the lane last season, and was coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound performance Friday against Oakland. But Juiston stayed outside of the 3-point arc for much of the game and showed his range.

Juiston made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 13 points in 19 minutes. He took and made just two 3-pointers all of last season.

“I don’t go into a game determined on what I’m going to do,” Juiston said. “It was what the defense was giving me. It wasn’t closing out. I had faith in (the shot). I didn’t hesitate. I just shot it and prayed to God it went in.”

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies agreed that it was a matter of taking advantage of a Pacific defense that clogged the middle.

“He shoots them well at practice,” Menzies said of Juiston. “He’s got a green light when he’s wide open. There are not too many guys on our team that don’t have a green light when they’re wide open.”

2. Mbacke Diong can play on offense.

He figured to be a defensive upgrade at center in replacing Brandon McCoy, but maybe he also will help make up for some of the 16.9 points that McCoy averaged last season.

Diong dominated both ends of the floor in finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds, making all seven of his shots. If his offensive game continues to develop, that will be a huge advantage given his defensive strengths.

“Mbacke has some very good instincts from an offensive side,” Menzies said. “He just hadn’t had enough reps. He had a fantastic offseason, and he got in the gym on his own. I love guys that love to get in the gym. That sounds very cliche-ish, but that’s what you want. You want guys who want to become pros away from us.

“His offensive skill set is improving drastically because of his own investment.”

3. An eye to the future.

The Rebels made it official in signing guards Ethan Anderson and Josh Pierre-Louis.

Anderson (6 feet, 1 inch) attends Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, and is listed by ESPN as a four-star recruit. He averaged 20 points, five assists and five rebounds last season.

The 6-2 Pierre-Louis averaged seven points and six assists last season at Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High. Rivals rates him as a three-star prospect.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.