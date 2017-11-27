5 opposing players to watch against UNLV this week

Five opposing players to watch when the UNLV basketball teams plays at Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. Wednesday and against Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Five opposing players to watch when the UNLV basketball team plays at Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. Wednesday and against Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. Saturday:

1. Arizona junior guard Allonzo Trier. Findlay Prep product averages 24.5 points, and has made 55.8 percent of his shots. Also leads the Wildcats with 13 3-pointers. Second-team All-Pac-12 Conference last season, and was Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament.

2. Arizona freshman forward Deandre Ayton. The 7-footer averages 20.3 points and 12.0 rebounds, and has made 61.1 percent of his shots. Was a McDonald’s All-American earlier this year and the nation’s top prospect, according to ESPN, when he committed to Arizona.

3. Northern Iowa senior forward Bennett Koch. Averages 15.1 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 67.3 percent. Last season became the 101st Northern Iowa play to score 500 career points.

4. Northern Iowa freshman guard Tywhon Pickford. Averages 10.9 points and 11 rebounds. Was named Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week Monday after averaging 12.7 points and 12.7 rebounds as the Panthers advanced to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

5. Arizona senior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright. Leads the Wildcats with 5.7 assists per game to go with his 7.7 scoring average. Last season led the Pac-12 in assists-to-turnovers ratio at 3.09.

