Breaking down the UNLV-Southern Utah game

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan (15) drives towards the basket against Southern Utah during a basketball game at the Centrum Arena in Cedar City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. UNLV won 89-81. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

UNLV’s guards helped ignite the offense to shoot 62.1 percent on Tuesday against Pacific, and though reaching that figure again will be difficult, maybe the performance for the Rebels going. Kris Clyburn was especially effective in scoring 17 points.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Former Rebel Dwayne Morgan returns to the Mack averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for Southern Utah. All three forwards average in double figures, creating a difficult matchup for UNLV’s Shakur Juiston and Mbacke Diong. But both Rebels come off strong performances, with Juiston scoring 13 points against Pacific and Diong totaling 16 points and seven rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Southern Utah has 12 players receiving double-digit minutes. It’s a formula that worked with the Thunderbirds off to a 3-0 start.

Edge: Southern Utah

Intangibles

Motivation is strong for Morgan and ex-UNLV interim coach Todd Simon to roll into the Thomas & Mack and pick up a victory.

Edge: Southern Utah

Bottom line

Betting line: UNLV -11½

