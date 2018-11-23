Breaking down the UNLV-Southern Utah game

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center:
Backcourt
UNLV’s guards helped ignite the offense to shoot 62.1 percent on Tuesday against Pacific, and though reaching that figure again will be difficult, maybe the performance for the Rebels going. Kris Clyburn was especially effective in scoring 17 points.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
Former Rebel Dwayne Morgan returns to the Mack averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for Southern Utah. All three forwards average in double figures, creating a difficult matchup for UNLV’s Shakur Juiston and Mbacke Diong. But both Rebels come off strong performances, with Juiston scoring 13 points against Pacific and Diong totaling 16 points and seven rebounds.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
Southern Utah has 12 players receiving double-digit minutes. It’s a formula that worked with the Thunderbirds off to a 3-0 start.
Edge: Southern Utah
Intangibles
Motivation is strong for Morgan and ex-UNLV interim coach Todd Simon to roll into the Thomas & Mack and pick up a victory.
Edge: Southern Utah
Bottom line
Betting line: UNLV -11½
