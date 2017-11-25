ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Breaking down the UNLV-Southern Utah game

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2017 - 2:50 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2017 - 3:49 pm

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Dre Marin is a pretty big talent upgrade at the point for the Thunderbirds. The freshman is still getting acclimated to the college level, however. Jadon Cohee is leading the team in scoring after sitting out his transfer year last season, and James McGee, the leading returning scorer from last season, is off to a good start in his senior campaign. UNLV seniors Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring make up perhaps the best backcourt in the Mountain West.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

The Thunderbirds don’t have much size up front in the starting lineup. Jacob Calloway is a 6-foot-8-inch stretch four who might take Shakur Juiston away from the basket at times. Christian Musoko, also 6-8, is more of a true center. Neither has the pedigree of the UNLV big men.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Southern Utah struggled on defense last season, and perhaps some of that had to do with fatigue, as they employed a seven-man rotation. Coach Todd Simon has more depth this season, including Jamal Aytes. The former UNLV and Brigham Young player is coming off the bench despite being one of the team’s best players. Ivan Madunic provides size and rim protection, and Brandon Better is a double-figure scorer. The Rebels didn’t get much production off the bench against Utah, but several players gave coach Marvin Menzies quality minutes with McCoy and Juiston in foul trouble.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

The Rebels have to be feeling confident after blowing out Utah to remain undefeated.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNLV -23.5; total 166.5

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

