Breaking down the UNLV-Southern Utah game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24), left, blocks Rice Owls guard Najja Hunter (14), right, during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) jumps as he shoots the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Malik Osborne (13), left, jumps for a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the UNLV Rebels during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jay Green (0), left, shoots a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10), left, is blocked by Rice Owls forward Tim Harrison (35), center, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Austin Meyer (30), left, and UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, guard each other during a free-throw in the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Malik Osborne (13), left, blocks UNLV Rebels forward Anthony Smith (2), right, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24), right, dribbles past Rice Owls guard A.J. Lapray (2), left, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14), right, shoots a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, is guarded by Rice Owls forward Tim Harrison (35), left, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, is blocked by the Rice Owls during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Dre Marin is a pretty big talent upgrade at the point for the Thunderbirds. The freshman is still getting acclimated to the college level, however. Jadon Cohee is leading the team in scoring after sitting out his transfer year last season, and James McGee, the leading returning scorer from last season, is off to a good start in his senior campaign. UNLV seniors Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring make up perhaps the best backcourt in the Mountain West.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

The Thunderbirds don’t have much size up front in the starting lineup. Jacob Calloway is a 6-foot-8-inch stretch four who might take Shakur Juiston away from the basket at times. Christian Musoko, also 6-8, is more of a true center. Neither has the pedigree of the UNLV big men.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Southern Utah struggled on defense last season, and perhaps some of that had to do with fatigue, as they employed a seven-man rotation. Coach Todd Simon has more depth this season, including Jamal Aytes. The former UNLV and Brigham Young player is coming off the bench despite being one of the team’s best players. Ivan Madunic provides size and rim protection, and Brandon Better is a double-figure scorer. The Rebels didn’t get much production off the bench against Utah, but several players gave coach Marvin Menzies quality minutes with McCoy and Juiston in foul trouble.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

The Rebels have to be feeling confident after blowing out Utah to remain undefeated.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNLV -23.5; total 166.5

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.