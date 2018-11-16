Breaking down UNLV-Oakland

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Oakland at 7 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) brings the ball up court against Loyola Marymount during the first half of the season-opening basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) looks to get past Loyola Marymount Lions center Mattias Markusson (14) during the second half of the season-opening basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. UNLV lost 61-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) drives the ball past UC Riverside Highlanders guard DJ McDonald (3) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

BACKCOURT

Noah Robotham has made 2 of 14 shots for UNLV, but he is a proven shooter and likely will snap out of the slump at some point. Teammate Kris Clyburn averages 8.5 points. Oakland’s Brailen Neely and Jaevin Cumberland are off to a better start, having combined for 20 points and 13 assists per game, and Neely led the Horizon League last season with a 5.5-assists average.

Edge: Oakland

FRONTCOURT

Shakur Juiston needs to learn to play with extra defensive attention, but still leads the Rebels with 9.0 per game and is tied with Mbacke Diong with a 6.5-rebound average. Juiston could break out at any time and post a double-double. He and Diong will have the challenge of defending Xavier Hill-Mais, who averages 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Bryce Hamilton came off the bench to lead the Rebels with 16 points on Tuesday against UC Riverside, showing the ability that made him the class’ top recruit. He was one of five Rebels to play double-digit minutes in that game. Reserve guard Karmari Newman averages 12.5 points for the Golden Grizzlies, but they don’t go as deep.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

UNLV has played really good interior defense the first two games, but haven’t faced a forward like Hill-Mais. The Grizzlies could easily be 2-0 if not for a one-point loss and an eight-point overtime defeat.

Edge: Oakland

BOTTOM LINE

Betting line: UNLV -8

