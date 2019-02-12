Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force Tuesday

Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich encourages guard Pervis Louder during a timeout in the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP)

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

UNLV’s Kris Clyburn is making the most of his senior season, averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in Mountain West play. He is joined by teammates Amauri Hardy (13.0 in MW play) and Noah Robotham (9.5). A.J. Walker averages 11.3 points in conference play for Air Force.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

The Falcons outrebounded UNLV 35-31 last month at Air Force, and Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan are having strong seasons. Scottie averages 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds against conference opponents, and Swan is at 11.7 and 8.4. UNLV’s Mbacke Diong (ankle) didn’t play in the first meeting, and he averages 5.7 points and 6.1 rebounds against league teams.

Edge: Air Force

Bench

The Falcons don’t have the roster limits of other schools, and eight players average double-digit minutes in conference play. Fifteen players have checked into at least three games involving Mountain West opponents.

Edge: Air Force

Intangibles

The Rebels remember the embarrassment they felt in losing 106-88 at Air Force in the first meeting. The Falcons also are a different team away from home, going 1-4 in the conference and 1-7 overall.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -9; total 142½

