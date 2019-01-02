Breaking down UNLV’s game against Colorado State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Colorado State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Colorado State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

J.D. Paige, Anthony Masinton-Bonner and Kendle Moore have combined to average 38.7 points for the Rams, and they’re excellent shooters. They have made 39.4 percent of their 3-pointers and 50.1 percent overall. The Rebels have not received consistent production from their backcourt.

Edge: Colorado State

Frontcourt

Losing Shakur Juiston (10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds) to a knee injury is a major blow, but UNLV is deep in the frontcourt. Joel Ntambwe has made 14 of 32 3-pointers and averages 10.5 points. Mbacke Diong is a strong defensive presence with 23 blocked shots and 6.4 rebounds per game. They will have a challenge in Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho (13.9 points, 12.4 rebounds).

Edge: UNLV

Bench

It seems inevitable that Amauri Hardy will become UNLV’s starting point guard at some point, as a reserve averaging 12.4 points. The Rebels’ depth took a hit with forward Cheickna Dembele (hand) probably gone for the season, but still should go eight deep. Colorado State has Kris Martin (9.4 points) and Lorenzo Jenkins (7.1) coming off the bench.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

Neither team shined in nonconference play, but it’s especially been a struggle for the Rams, who have lost seven of their previous eight games. UNLV also plays at home for the first time in more than a month, and while the Thomas & Mack isn’t the rocking atmosphere it used to be, it still beats getting on a plane and playing at high altitude.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -9½; total 150

