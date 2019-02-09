Breaking down UNLV’s game against Fresno State

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Ray Bowles Jr. (22) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

New Mexico State transfer Braxton Huggins averages 18.1 points for the Bulldogs, and Deshon Taylor is again playing at an All-Mountain West level with a 16.2 scoring average. The duo also have combined to make 95 3-pointers. UNLV’s starting three guards are coming off a game Wednesday at Boise State in which they combined to make eight 3-pointers and score 53 points.

Edge: Fresno State

Frontcourt

Foul trouble limited UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe to three points and seven minutes at Boise State. Expect a bounce-back performance from the player who had scored in double figures in 12 of his 14 previous games. Mbacke Diong’s insertion back into the starting lineup bolsters the Rebels’ defense. Nate Grimes, who played at Desert Pines High School, averages 12.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Fresno State doesn’t get much production beyond its starting five other than Noah Blackwell (8.2 points). UNLV coach Marvin Menzies isn’t afraid to put in almost anyone off his bench, and they often produce.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Rebels are 16-4 in this series at home, but Fresno State has won the past six meetings overall, including the last three at the Mack.

Edge: Fresno State

Betting line

Fresno State -2; total 149½

