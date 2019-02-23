Breaking down UNLV’s game against San Diego State

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a shot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Jalen McDaniels (5) and forward Malik Pope (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

San Diego State’s Devin Watson is in elite company. He’s one of four players nationally to average at least 16 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 made 3-pointers while also shooting at least 39 percent from long range. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn, Amauri Hardy and Noah Robotham are averaging a combined 35 points.

Edge: San Diego State

Frontcourt

The Rebels aren’t happy with Jalen McDaniels’ last-second 3-pointer in the previous meeting, but they should be far more concerned with stopping him the rest of the game. He scored 30 points in that game, and for the season averages 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds. UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe averages 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, and Mbacke Diong is at 6.9 and 6.7.

Edge: San Diego State

Bench

The Rebels have been hit and miss off the bench, but Nick Blair and Bryce Hamilton have provided some positive moments, giving them better production than what the Aztecs have received.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

UNLV hasn’t forgotten McDaniels’ 3-pointer, and San Diego State is only 2-4 in Mountain West road games compared to 7-0 at home.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

San Diego State -1; total 144

