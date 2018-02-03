Breaking down UNLV’s game at Boise State Saturday

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) attempt a shot over Boise State Broncos forward Zach Haney (11) during the first period of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at Boise State at 5 p.m. Saturday:

Backcourt

Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison carved up the Rebels for 32 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting, and he is the favorite for Mountain West Player of the Year. The Broncos also have Justinian Jessup (12.0-point average, 5.1 rebounds) and Lexus Williams (8.8 points).

Edge: Boise State

Frontcourt

UNLV’s Brandon McCoy has 43 points and 24 rebounds in his past two games combined, and is well on his way to conference Freshman of the Year. Shakur Juiston totaled 31 points and 20 rebounds in those two victories, and Tervell Beck’s move into the starting lineup has helped the Rebels defensively.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Kris Clyburn has responded to his move to the bench by making a combined 5 of 10 baskets the past two games, and he came up with a huge blocked shot against San Jose State. He had made just 2 of 15 shots in his previous three games.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

Boise State is expecting a sellout crowd, and Broncos coach Leon Rice rode a horse through campus Friday to get everyone fired up. It should be an electric atmosphere at Taco Bell Arena, where the Broncos have beaten UNLV the past four seasons. Boise State also has won six of the past seven meetings.

Edge: Boise State

Betting line

Boise State -7; total 153

