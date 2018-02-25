Breaking down UNLV’s game at New Mexico

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Deshon Taylor (21) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at New Mexico at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game will televised on CBS Sports Network:

Backcourt

UNLV’s Jordan Johnson is one of the Mountain West’s better point guards, and when Jovan Mooring is shooting well, the Rebels are tough to beat. The problem is it’s hard to know when Mooring will shoot well, but he tends to respond to down games. He comes off a 3-for-16 effort against Fresno State, a good sign for a bounce back.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston posted double-doubles against Fresno State, though neither played particularly well. Like Mooring, when they have it going, UNLV is likely to win. And both players tend to produce more often than not.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

New Mexico doesn’t use a traditional starting five. Coach Paul Weir bases his starters on factors from the previous game, resulting in 16 different lineups this season. With so many players contributing, it has made the Lobos deep, with five players averaging in double-figure scoring against conference opponents.

Edge: New Mexico

Intangibles

UNLV enters off two bad losses, and New Mexico has won back-to-back games. The Lobos also have won three of the past four in the series, and being at home is a big advantage.

Edge: New Mexico

Betting line

New Mexico -3; total 165½

