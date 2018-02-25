Breaking down UNLV’s game at New Mexico

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at New Mexico at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game will televised on CBS Sports Network:
Backcourt
UNLV’s Jordan Johnson is one of the Mountain West’s better point guards, and when Jovan Mooring is shooting well, the Rebels are tough to beat. The problem is it’s hard to know when Mooring will shoot well, but he tends to respond to down games. He comes off a 3-for-16 effort against Fresno State, a good sign for a bounce back.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston posted double-doubles against Fresno State, though neither played particularly well. Like Mooring, when they have it going, UNLV is likely to win. And both players tend to produce more often than not.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
New Mexico doesn’t use a traditional starting five. Coach Paul Weir bases his starters on factors from the previous game, resulting in 16 different lineups this season. With so many players contributing, it has made the Lobos deep, with five players averaging in double-figure scoring against conference opponents.
Edge: New Mexico
Intangibles
UNLV enters off two bad losses, and New Mexico has won back-to-back games. The Lobos also have won three of the past four in the series, and being at home is a big advantage.
Edge: New Mexico
Betting line
New Mexico -3; total 165½
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.