Former Marvin Menzies assistant takes over as New Mexico’s coach

Paul Weir takes over as New Mexico’s basketball coach. He is a former assistant to current UNLV coach Marvin Menzies at New Mexico State.

New Mexico guard Damien Jefferson (24) drives to the basket between UNLV guards Uche Ofoegbu (2) and Jovan Mooring (30) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. New Mexico won 80-77. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Note: This is the fifth in a series of 10 season previews of Mountain West basketball teams.

New Mexico might be this season’s UNLV.

The Rebels went through a coaching change and major turnover in 2016 before enduring an 11-21 record. Now New Mexico is led by first-year coach Paul Weir, who has had to rebuild his roster with five returning players.

What’s more, Weir is a former assistant at New Mexico State under current Rebels coach Marvin Menzies. Weir succeeded Menzies in Las Cruces, going 28-6 in his lone season before heading north to Albuquerque.

“I’ll be indebted to (Menzies) and his wife, Tammy, for a very long time,” Weir said. “I’ll probably never be able to repay what they did for me, the opportunity Marvin provided to me not only as an assistant coach, but then being able to be a head coach after his success. He’s very close to me, and I’m very thankful that he came into my life.”

Weir took over when New Mexico fired Craig Neal after the Lobos went 17-14 last season.

The Lobos’ top two scorers from last season are gone — Elijah Brown (18.8-point average) and Tim Williams (17.4) — and expectations are low. New Mexico was picked by the conference media to finish ninth.

“This is like one of my guys,” Menzies said of Weir. “You’ve got to understand, we were in the trenches together for nine years. For him to be able to elevate his career and become a head coach at New Mexico State for one season and then to transition that into a better conference, a better job for him, I’m excited for him.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.