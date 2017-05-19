ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
UNLV Basketball

Former Rebel Anthony Bennett still playing for Turkish team

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2017 - 11:31 am
 
Updated May 19, 2017 - 11:48 am

Former UNLV star basketball player Anthony Bennett is still playing for the Turkish team Fenerbahce Instanbul despite previous reports he had been cut.

Hoops Hype Canada even tweeted Bennett and Khem Birch, another former Rebel, are playing in the EuroLeague playoffs.

Bennett is the former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went on to play three more NBA seasons for three different teams.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like