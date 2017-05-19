Former Rebel Anthony Bennett still playing for Turkish team

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett reacts during his team's 104-116 loss to Toronto Raptors during NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former UNLV star basketball player Anthony Bennett is still playing for the Turkish team Fenerbahce Instanbul despite previous reports he had been cut.

Hoops Hype Canada even tweeted Bennett and Khem Birch, another former Rebel, are playing in the EuroLeague playoffs.

Euro League Final Four today in Istanbul. Khem Birch (Olympiakos) vs CSKA, Anthony Bennett (Fenerbrache) vs Real Madrid — Hoops Hype Canada (@HoopsHypeCA) May 19, 2017

Bennett is the former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went on to play three more NBA seasons for three different teams.

