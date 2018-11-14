Freshman Bryce Hamilton leads UNLV past UC Riverside

The freshman provided a needed spark for UNLV as the Rebels bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 72-51 win over UC Riverside at the Thomas Mack Center on Tuesday night.

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) drives to the basket against UC Riverside Highlanders center Menno Dijkstra (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) passes the ball to UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele under pressure from UC Riverside Highlanders forward Zac Watson (11) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) goes to the basket over UC Riverside Highlanders guard Dragan Elkaz (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball in front of UC Riverside Highlanders guard Eric Rwahwire (13) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball up court against UC Riverside Highlanders guard Dominick Pickett (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during the first half of a basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) looks for an open shot under pressure from UC Riverside Highlanders guard Dominick Pickett during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball up court as UC Riverside Highlanders forward Zac Watson (11) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives the ball against the UC Riverside Highlanders during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hamilton scored 16 points, including eight during a 12-0 run in the second half to help UNLV pull away.

The highly-touted freshman was held scoreless in six minutes, missing all three shot attempts in his collegiate debut on Saturday as the Rebels were held to 50 points in an ugly loss to Loyola Marymount.

He made all five shots on Tuesday, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Tervell Beck made all four shots he attempted and was the only other Rebel in double-figures with 11 points.

