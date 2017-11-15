How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Prairie View A&M tonight

The Rebels return to the court Wednesday to host Prairie View A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's Cheickna Dembele (11) returns to the bench while playing Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV (1-0) enters the game off a 108-66 win over Florida A&M last week. Prairie View A&M (0-2) enters on a two-game losing streak with losses to Utah (83-62) and Oregon (100-67).

Here’s how you can watch in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV vs. Prairie View A&M

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

Online: Stadium live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -18½

Next up

— Friday vs. Eastern Washington

— Monday vs. Rice

