How to watch UNLV basketball vs. Prairie View A&M tonight

The Rebels return to the court Wednesday to host Prairie View A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV (1-0) enters the game off a 108-66 win over Florida A&M last week. Prairie View A&M (0-2) enters on a two-game losing streak with losses to Utah (83-62) and Oregon (100-67).
Here’s how you can watch in Las Vegas:
Who: UNLV vs. Prairie View A&M
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
Time: 7 p.m. PST
Online: Stadium live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -18½
Next up
— Friday vs. Eastern Washington
— Monday vs. Rice
