Joel Ntambwe testing NBA waters, UNLV adds Tulane’s Moses Wood

UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe said Sunday he will examine his NBA prospects, and the Rebels added wing player Moses Wood from Tulane.

Ntambwe, a 6-foot-9-inch freshman, said he will not hire an agent and was open to returning to UNLV. He has visited Connecticut and Nebraska and was weighing scholarship offers from those schools as well as others.

“A lot of schools have reached out to me,” Ntambwe said.

He averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season playing small and power forward. Ntambwe also made 38.6 percent of his 3-point shots.

Wood, a 6-foot-8-inch wing who played at Galena High School in Reno, averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman at Tulane. He made 37.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

“… I would like to thank (UNLV) Coach (T.J.) Otzelberger and his crew for believing in me and giving me a chance,” Wood tweeted. “There couldn’t be a better coaching staff to play under in the whole country. With that being said I am extremely excited to announce that I committed to UNLV and will be rocking that red next year!!”

Wood, who will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules, was a teammate of former Rebel Jordan Cornish at Tulane.

“Welcome to the Rebel Family bro. a family and tradition that’ll bleed through you for the rest of your life!” Cornish tweeted. “Rebel Nation take care of him, you got a special one.”

