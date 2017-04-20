Lady Rebels add transfer Bailey Thomas from West Virginia

The Lady Rebels added transfer Bailey Thomas to their roster from West Virginia, the program announced Thursday.
Thomas, a guard who was a freshman last year at WVU, will have to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules but will have three years of eligiblity after that.
While at West Virginia, Thomas played in 15 games, averaging 0.7 points, 0.3 steals and 0.2 assists per game. Thomas played three years of high school basketball in Michigan before moving to Las Vegas and playing at Centennial High during her senior season, helping lead the Bulldogs to a state championship title.
“We are excited about Bailey — a fundamentally sound player who will bring us even more defensive intensity,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a statement. “She makes good decisions on the offensive end and has always been a part of a winning program. It is great to bring back a Las Vegas local, especially from Centennial High.”
Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.