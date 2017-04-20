Lady Rebels add transfer Bailey Thomas from West Virginia

Bailey Thomas, Centennial (5-9, G): The senior was a first-team All-Northwest League selection. Thomas averaged 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists per game in helping the Bulldogs to the Division I state title. She has signed to play at West Virginia.

Centennial guards and sisters Samantha Thomas (25) and Bailey Thomas (24) are seen after their prep girl's basketball game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. Centennial defeated Spring Valley 89-49. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Lady Rebels added transfer Bailey Thomas to their roster from West Virginia, the program announced Thursday.

Thomas, a guard who was a freshman last year at WVU, will have to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules but will have three years of eligiblity after that.

While at West Virginia, Thomas played in 15 games, averaging 0.7 points, 0.3 steals and 0.2 assists per game. Thomas played three years of high school basketball in Michigan before moving to Las Vegas and playing at Centennial High during her senior season, helping lead the Bulldogs to a state championship title.

“We are excited about Bailey — a fundamentally sound player who will bring us even more defensive intensity,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a statement. “She makes good decisions on the offensive end and has always been a part of a winning program. It is great to bring back a Las Vegas local, especially from Centennial High.”

