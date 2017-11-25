Lady Rebels prepare for tough stretch in December

The UNLV women’s basketball team will open the Lady Rebel Round-Up against Hofstra at noon Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kathy Olivier, center, speaks to her team during a timeout in the second quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier calls out a defensive play during the Rebels home matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV women's basketball head coach Kathy Olivier directs her players as they play against UC Irvine Anteaters at Cox Pavilion, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. UNLV won 73-54. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier talks with her team during a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Anderson (20) shoots a free-throw during fourth quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Anderson (20), left, is guarded by Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jordan Jackson (3), right, during fourth quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24), center, and Grand Canyon Antelopes guard August Touchard (2), right, hit the floor during third quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24), center, jumps for the ball during third quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley (10), center, shoots the ball during third quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Jordyn Bell (23), left, shoots the ball during third quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels associate head coach Caitlin Collier, left, congratulates UNLV Rebels Lady center Rodjanae Wade (24), right, after being subbed out during second quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLVLady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard August Touchard (2), second from left, is guarded by UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24), second from right, during second quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Grand Canyon Antelopes’ Myra Williams (50), left, and UNLV Lady Rebels’ Rodjanae Wade (24), center, jump for the ball during second quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard August Touchard (2), left, and UNLV Lady Rebels center Rodjanae Wade (24), right, reach for a rebound during second quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Grand Canyon Antelopesguard August Touchard (2), center, hits a free-throw during the second quarter of a basketball game against the UNLV Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Jordyn Bell (23), second from right, is picked up by teammates after hitting the ground during second quarter of a basketball game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Vanessa Murphy (20), left, and UNLV Rebels forward Katie Powell (21), right, reach for a jump ball at the start of the first quarter of a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. UNLV Lady Rebels won 76-47. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The UNLV women’s basketball team will spend December playing some of the country’s best teams.

But before the Lady Rebels get into the heart of their nonconference schedule, they will host the Lady Rebel Round-Up at Cox Pavilion, which will provide a step up from the competition they’ve seen.

The Lady Rebels are 3-0 after beating Portland State in overtime and UC Irvine and Grand Canyon by 19 and 29 points.

The annual Thanksgiving tournament will start with a game against Hofstra (2-2) at noon Saturday.

“I’ve been hearing especially Minnesota and Wake Forest are the top teams and what not, so it’s going to be a test to our defense. We’ve been playing great teams but not great teams,” said Jordyn Bell, with an emphasis on the second great. “No disrespect to them, but … we just really want that challenge and (to) see how we are able to play against adversity.”

It will begin with Hofstra.

“We can’t overlook the first game and look ahead and think about the championship game because we don’t even know if we can get there, so we need to make sure that we take one game at a time,” UNLV coach Kathy Olivier said. “Our team’s been good with that.”

If the Lady Rebels make the title game, they will face the Minnesota-Wake Forest winner.

The Gophers, who have four players averaging more than 12 points, are 5-0. Wake Forest, a Women’s National Invitation Tournament team last season, is 2-2. One of them will be UNLV’s first Power Five opponent of the season.

“The Rebel Round-Up is definitely going to start giving us just a little taste of what we’re going to see as we keep going, because we play some really good teams, so I’m excited, but we’re going to have to clean up stuff as we go on,” Lady Rebels guard Nikki Wheatley said.

They’ll need to sharpen up for December when they will face No. 14 Stanford, Gonzaga — an NCAA Tournament team last season — possibly No. 24 Arizona State and No. 7 Mississippi State. Stanford and Mississippi State were Final Four teams last season.

“I think Hofstra, Minnesota and Wake Forest will all be really good teams,” Olivier said. “Then we get hit really hard. Not hard, but really hard, so I think it’s going to be good for our team. Our team needs that. They need to be challenged. They need to be pushed around a little, and they’re going to get pushed around, so hopefully we’re up for the competition.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.