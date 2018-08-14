Lady Rebels’ schedule highlighted by game vs. Duke at Cameron

The UNLV women’s basketball team will open its season Nov. 9 against Wright State at Cox Pavilion.
The Lady Rebels’ schedule is highlighted by a Dec. 6 game at Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, one of the most famous venues in the country.
UNLV could play 17 teams that made the postseason last season, including three who reached the NCAA Tournament in Boise State, Duke and Gonzaga.
“We clearly love to compete against the best, and they are going to have their chance to face some outstanding teams this season,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a release. “Our team knows it’s going to be a challenge, but they also realize that this will get us ready for a tough Mountain West conference.”
The Lady Rebels play two regular-season games at the Thomas & Mack Center, including a nonconference matchup Dec. 1 against Southern California, the same day the UNLV men’s team hosts Cincinnati at the T&M.
UNLV again will host two nonconference tournaments. The Lady Rebel-Round Up on Nov. 24 and 25 will feature UC Santa Barbara, Dartmouth and Middle Tennessee. The Duel in the Desert from Dec. 19 to 21 will feature Kansas, Washington State, Northwestern, Wichita State, Florida, Utah and Hawaii.
The Lady Rebels begin conference play Jan. 2 at Colorado State and conclude it March 7 against Colorado State at Cox Pavilion.
The Mountain West tournament will be from March 10 to 13 at the Thomas & Mack.
Lady Rebels schedule
All times Pacific
All home games at Cox Pavilion unless noted
Date, Opponent, Time
Nov. 9, Wright State, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13, at UC Irvine, TBA
Nov. 17, Gonzaga, 3 p.m.
* Nov. 24, UC Santa Barbara, noon
* Nov. 25, Consolation game, noon; championship, 2:30 pm
Dec. 1, Southern California, TBA, Thomas & Mack Center
Dec. 6, at Duke, 4 p.m.
Dec. 8, at South Carolina State, 11 a.m.
Dec. 15, at Portland State, 2 p.m.
# Dec. 19, Hawaii, noon
# Dec. 21, Consolation game, noon; championship, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 2, at Colorado State, TBA
Jan. 5, at Wyoming, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9, New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Jan. 16, Air Force, noon, Thomas & Mack Center
Jan. 19, at San Jose State, 2 p.m.
Jan. 23, at New Mexico, TBA
Jan. 26, San Diego State, 3 p.m.
Jan. 30, at UNR, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 2, Utah State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 6, Boise State, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9, at Fresno State, 2 p.m.
Feb. 13, at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16, San Jose State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 20, Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23, at San Diego State, 1 p.m.
Feb. 27, UNR, 6 p.m.
March 2, at Boise State, 1 p.m.
March 7, Colorado State, 6 p.m.
March 10-13, Mountain West tournament, Thomas & Mack Center
* Lady Rebel Round-Up
# Duel in the Desert