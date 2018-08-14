Lady Rebels’ schedule highlighted by game vs. Duke at Cameron

UNLV could play 17 teams that made the postseason last season, including three who reached the NCAA Tournament in Boise State, Duke and Gonzaga.

UNLV Lady Rebels head basketball coach Kathy Olivier reacts during their NCAA women's college basketball game against Mississippi State at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The UNLV women’s basketball team will open its season Nov. 9 against Wright State at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Rebels’ schedule is highlighted by a Dec. 6 game at Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, one of the most famous venues in the country.

“We clearly love to compete against the best, and they are going to have their chance to face some outstanding teams this season,” coach Kathy Olivier said in a release. “Our team knows it’s going to be a challenge, but they also realize that this will get us ready for a tough Mountain West conference.”

The Lady Rebels play two regular-season games at the Thomas & Mack Center, including a nonconference matchup Dec. 1 against Southern California, the same day the UNLV men’s team hosts Cincinnati at the T&M.

UNLV again will host two nonconference tournaments. The Lady Rebel-Round Up on Nov. 24 and 25 will feature UC Santa Barbara, Dartmouth and Middle Tennessee. The Duel in the Desert from Dec. 19 to 21 will feature Kansas, Washington State, Northwestern, Wichita State, Florida, Utah and Hawaii.

The Lady Rebels begin conference play Jan. 2 at Colorado State and conclude it March 7 against Colorado State at Cox Pavilion.

The Mountain West tournament will be from March 10 to 13 at the Thomas & Mack.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.