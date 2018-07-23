Los Angeles point guard Ethan Anderson commits to UNLV

UNLV picked up the first member of its 2019 basketball recruiting class when three-star point guard Ethan Anderson committed Sunday. He also had offers from two Pac-12 Conference schools and Mountain West member Boise State.

Ethan Anderson said he made a personal connection with UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies and his staff that was different from other interested schools. Then he made a connection another way by committing to the Rebels.

Anderson, a 6-foot-1-inch point guard from Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, became the first member of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class when he committed to them on Sunday.

“I felt that Coach Menzies and his staff were real genuine,” Anderson said. “There was a real sense of family. Every other coach was telling me everything they were going to promise. Coach Menzies and I had a heart-to-heart, and I got on board.”

Anderson received scholarship offers from Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State and Tulane among others. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings.

Anderson said he also was attracted to UNLV because he played with guard Bryce Hamilton, who will be a Rebels freshman, on a travel team.

In 2019, the Rebels will have an opening for a point guard because senior Noah Robotham is expected to handle that position next season. Anderson said he liked the idea of filling that void.

As for the program, the Rebels improved their victory total by nine last season in going 20-13, but Anderson said there were other more important factors.

“I wasn’t looking to go to a school with a lot of wins,” he said. “It didn’t matter to me. What mattered to me was going somewhere I could make an immediate impact on the team and program. I have a lot to learn, and I felt UNLV was the best place for me.”

