UC Irvine sinks Lady Rebels in final seconds

IRVINE, Calif. — Andee Ritter scored with two seconds left to give UC Irvine a 57-55 victory over the UNLV women’s basketball team Tuesday.
Katie Powell led the Lady Rebels (0-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordyn Bell added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Latecia Smith had 11 points and four steals.
Jordan Sanders led Irvine (2-0) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
There were 21 lead changes in the game.
UNLV next faces Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.
