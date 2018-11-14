UNLV Basketball

UC Irvine sinks Lady Rebels in final seconds

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2018
 

IRVINE, Calif. — Andee Ritter scored with two seconds left to give UC Irvine a 57-55 victory over the UNLV women’s basketball team Tuesday.

Katie Powell led the Lady Rebels (0-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordyn Bell added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Latecia Smith had 11 points and four steals.

Jordan Sanders led Irvine (2-0) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

There were 21 lead changes in the game.

UNLV next faces Gonzaga at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

