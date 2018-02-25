UNLV comes up short in end, loses 91-90 at New Mexico

UNLV had three shots in the final seconds to beat New Mexico, but lost 91-90. Makuach Maluach put the Lobos in front by a point when he made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) drives against Air Force Falcons guard Trevor Lyons (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kris Clyburn missed a 3-pointer and Jovan Mooring and Brandon McCoy each failed to make putbacks in the closing seconds Sunday, and UNLV lost 91-90 to New Mexico at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Makuach Maluach put the Lobos in front by a point when he made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

The loss was the third in a row for UNLV (19-10, 8-8 Mountain West) and dropped the Rebels to seventh in the conference standings. The top five teams receive byes into the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament, and the Rebels have two games remaining.

New Mexico (15-14, 10-6) has won three consecutive games and is in fourth place.

Jordan Johnson led UNLV with 25 points and nine assists, and Shakur Juiston had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Mathis scored 18 points to lead the Lobos, and Sam Logwood added 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.