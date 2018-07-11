UNLV faces Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic opener

UNLV’s basketball team will play tournament host Hawaii in the opener of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game.

UNLV’s basketball team will play tournament host Hawaii in the opener of the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., tournament officials announced Wednesday.

ESPNU will televise the game, which is scheduled for the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Three NCAA Tournament teams will be in the field — Bucknell, Rhode Island and Texas Christian. Charlotte, Colorado and Indiana State also will compete. The tournament concludes Christmas Day.

