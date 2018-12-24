UNLV falls to Indiana State in Diamond Head Challenge

UNLV, which trailed all game, kept fighting back.
The Rebels, though, didn’t have enough to overcome Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes.
Even a loose tooth suffered late in Sunday’s game didn’t slow Barnes. He made 11 of 15 shots and scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to beat the Rebels 84-79.
The loss Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu denied the Rebels (6-5) a spot in the championship game in the Diamond Head Classic. They will play Bucknell or Texas Christian in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Amauri Hardy scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Rebels, and Joel Ntambwe had 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double.
Indiana State (8-3) shot 64 percent in the second half and 50.9 percent for the game.
UNLV had cut the Sycamores’ lead to a point when Barnes delivered his clutch 3-pointer to put Indiana State in front 81-77.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
