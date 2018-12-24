UNLV falls to Indiana State in Diamond Head Challenge

Jordan Barnes scored 28 points to lead Indiana State to an 84-79 victory over UNLV on Sunday in the Diamond Head Challenge in Honolulu. The Rebels will play in Tuesday’s consolation game.

Indiana State guard Christian Williams (10) guards UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Indiana State guard Tyreke Key (11) goes for the net over UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to play as his team takes on Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) runs to the basket against Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Indiana State guard Tyreke Key (11) runs downcourt past UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV, which trailed all game, kept fighting back.

The Rebels, though, didn’t have enough to overcome Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes.

Even a loose tooth suffered late in Sunday’s game didn’t slow Barnes. He made 11 of 15 shots and scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to beat the Rebels 84-79.

The loss Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu denied the Rebels (6-5) a spot in the championship game in the Diamond Head Classic. They will play Bucknell or Texas Christian in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Amauri Hardy scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Rebels, and Joel Ntambwe had 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double.

Indiana State (8-3) shot 64 percent in the second half and 50.9 percent for the game.

UNLV had cut the Sycamores’ lead to a point when Barnes delivered his clutch 3-pointer to put Indiana State in front 81-77.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.