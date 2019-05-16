UNLV, Kansas State agree to home-and-home basketball series

UNLV will play Kansas State at the Thomas & Mack Center next season and return the trip in 2020-21. This series is part of the recent effort to upgrade the Rebels’ schedule.

New UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the crowd at the Strip View Pavilion on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Otzelberger lead South Dakota State to two NCAA Tournaments births in his three seasons with the Jackrabbits. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

UNLV will play Kansas State at the Thomas & Mack Center next basketball season and visit the Wildcats a year later.

The Rebels are playing a much more difficult schedule under new coach T.J. Otzelberger than in recent seasons. The schedule will be especially challenged on the road.

They also are expected to play at Brigham Young, California, Cincinnati and UCLA.

