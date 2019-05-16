74°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV, Kansas State agree to home-and-home basketball series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 8:58 am
 

UNLV will play Kansas State at the Thomas & Mack Center next basketball season and visit the Wildcats a year later.

The Rebels are playing a much more difficult schedule under new coach T.J. Otzelberger than in recent seasons. The schedule will be especially challenged on the road.

They also are expected to play at Brigham Young, California, Cincinnati and UCLA.

