UNLV men’s, women’s basketball fan event Oct. 19

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part in a fan event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 outside Sam Boyd Stadium. It will take place before the Rebels’ football game against Air Force at 7 p.m.

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! entertains fans before the start of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Both teams will be introduced, and a basketball competition that will include fans as well as the chance for autographs will be among the activities offered.

Those who attend will receive team schedule posters for each program, and students also will get T-shirts until they are gone.

