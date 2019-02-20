UNLV pulls away late, beats Wyoming 66-56

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies coaches against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Nevada won 87-70. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV used a late seven-point run Tuesday night to pull away and beat Wyoming 66-56 at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Cowboys (6-20, 2-11 Mountain West) pulled to within 55-53 with 3:34 left before UNLV (15-11, 9-5) answered to stretch its lead to 62-53 with 1:11 left.

Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 17 points, and Joel Ntambwe added 15. Justin James scored 25 points for Wyoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.