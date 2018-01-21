UNLV scores final 14 points to beat Colorado State, 79-74

Jovan Mooring’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left broke a tie and helped give UNLV a 79-74 victory over Colorado State on Saturday. The Rebels scored the game’s final 14 points.

Colorado State guard Raquan Mitchell looks for a shot over UNLV's Cheickna Dembele and Cheikh Mbacke Diong, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV forward Tervell Beck falls to the court as Colorado State's Deion James drives during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State guard Anthony Bonner pulls his jersey over his face following the team's 79-74 loss to UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State forward Logan Ryan works to get around UNLV's Jordan Johnson, left, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State guard Raquan Mitchell tries to get around UNLV guard Amauri Hardy during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State center Nico Carvacho and UNLV guard Jordan Johnson, right, jump for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State guard Raquan Mitchell keeps control of the ball as UNLV guard Jovan Mooring, right, reaches for it during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston shoots against Colorado State during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State guard Raquan Mitchell looks for a shot over UNLV's Cheickna Dembele and Cheikh Mbacke Diong, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Down nine points with 3:42 left Saturday, UNLV appeared well on its way to losing for the seventh straight time at Moby Arena.

But in this odd season in which the road feels more like home, the Rebels roared back to score the final 14 points. Jovan Mooring’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left broke a tie and helped give UNLV a 79-74 victory over Colorado State.

Mooring’s shot capped a personal seven-point run.

“They were outworking us (early),” Mooring said. “They were getting all the loose balls, the 50-50 balls, and we knew eventually we had to pick it up because it was the small things in this game that were making the difference. We just continued to play.”

UNLV (14-5, 3-3 Mountain West) has won all three of its conference games on the road and is 0-3 at home. The Rebels caught Colorado State (10-11, 3-5) at a fortuitous time, with the Rams missing Prentiss Nixon with a sprained ankle and Nico Carvacho playing with flu-like symptoms.

The ball wound up in Carvacho’s hands after Mooring’s tiebreaking 3, and UNLV’s Mbacke Diong’s defense forced an errant 3-point attempt with nine seconds left. UNLV’s Jordan Johnson made two free throws with three seconds remaining to seal the victory.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.