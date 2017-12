Shakur Juiston scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, helping UNLV to overcome a slow start and beat Oral Roberts 92-66 on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) looks to get a loose ball against Oral Roberts' Javan White (25), Albert Owens (44) and Jontray Harris (3) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against Oral Roberts during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) goes to the basket to score against Oral Roberts during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) shoots over Oral Roberts' Albert Owens (44)during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oral Roberts' Chris Miller (52) defends as UNLV's Brandon McCoy (44) goes to the basket during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) shoots over Oral Roberts' Albert Owens (44) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oral Roberts' Sam Kearns (10) gets a loose ball over UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Oral Roberts' Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) moves the ball against Oral Roberts during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oral Roberts' Chris Miller (52) defends UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) throws the ball past Oral Roberts' Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Brandon McCoy added 15 points for the Rebels (7-2), and Jovan Mooring scored 15.

Javan White led Oral Roberts (2-8) with 24 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

