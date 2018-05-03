UNLV to host Valparaiso in MW-Missouri Valley Challenge

UNLV will play Valparaiso in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge on Nov. 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center. This is the final season of the four-year contract between the conferences.

February 28, 2018 - St. Louis, Missouri, U.S - Some young Valparaiso fans show their support during the first round of the Arch Madness, Missouri Valley Conference Men's Tournament between Missouri State and Valparaiso on Thursday March 1, 2018, held at The Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO (Photo credit Richard Ulreich / ZUMA Press) (Credit Image: © Richard Ulreich via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

UNLV will play Valparaiso in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge on Nov. 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Valpo went 15-17 last basketball season, which was its first in the Missouri Valley Conference.

This is the final season of the four-year contract between the conferences. They will not play the series in the 2019-20 season because the Mountain West is moving up its schedule so its conference tournament does not conflict with a construction expo that year.

The Rebels’ complete nonconference schedule for next season will be announced this summer.

It’s known, however, they will play at Illinois, against Brigham Young at T-Mobile Arena and in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

UNLV’s game against BYU is part of a Dec. 15 doubleheader that includes LSU facing Saint Mary’s.

The Diamond Head also includes Bucknell, Charlotte, Colorado, Indiana State, Rhode Island, Texas Christian and Hawaii. Bucknell, Rhode Island and TCU made the NCAA Tournament last season.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.