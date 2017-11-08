UNLV unveils new Thomas & Mack Center court design

The new design for the court, which is home to the Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team, was unveiled Tuesday and features the Strip skyline.

The Runnin' Rebels will debut its new court on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2017, at the team's home opener. The court inclues a new surface and an all-new design. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV unveiled a new court in the Thomas & Mack Center for its men’s basketball team on Tuesday, with the new design incorporating the Strip skyline.

It’s the first time in almost 20 years the team has gotten a new court.

Installed over the weekend, the new Jerry Tarkanian Court surface features the outline of the Strip’s skyline in a gray stain, along with the classic UNLV arch logo at center court. The gray stain is also included in the keys on both ends of the floor, while the sidelines and baselines are painted a classic red.

“It’s been almost 20 years since we have replaced our court and with the condition it was in, it was time,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois added. “Ensuring the safety of our student-athletes is always a priority.”

The Runnin’ Rebels were able to see the new surface, which was produced by Robbins Sports Surfaces, for the first time Tuesday morning as a group.

“I love the design, the creativity and the way it captures our city,” said senior guard Jovan Mooring. “Having a brand new surface to play on in the Thomas & Mack Center was much-needed. This new court gives us a real sense of pride.”

The Cox Pavilion, which hosts UNLV women’s basketball and volleyball games, will also get a similarly designed new floor in mid-January.

