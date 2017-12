UNLV freshman forward Brandon McCoy was named Mountain West men’s basketball player of the week for the second time in three weeks. He averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in victories over Oral Roberts and Illinois.

UNLV's Brandon McCoy (44) dunks against Oral Roberts' Emmanuel Nzekwesi (23) during their basketball game at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. UNLV won 92-66. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

He averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in victories over Oral Roberts and Illinois. McCoy also made 65.2 percent of his shots.

UNLV next plays at Pacific at 7 p.m. Saturday.

