UNLV’s Brandon McCoy signs free-agent contract with Bucks

Former UNLV center Brandon McCoy will be back on campus next month, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League. He agreed to a free-agent deal late Thursday.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) is pressured by Nevada Wolf Pack forward Caleb Martin (10) and guard Josh Hall (33) in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Nevada won 79-74. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) takes a shot against Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up for a shot under pressure from Nevada Wolf Pack forward Elijah Foster (12) and guard Hallice Cooke (13) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) scores a shot against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots for a score against pressure from Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots over Utah State forward Quinn Taylor (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44), right, blocks a shot from UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV center Brandon McCoy will be back on campus next month, but this time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

McCoy agreed to a free-agent deal late Thursday after not being selected in the NBA draft earlier in the evening. He will get his first chance to prove himself when the NBA Summer League takes place July 6 to 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

“He’s definitely going to show what he can do,” said Shaun Manning, McCoy’s longtime trainer. “I think the advantage that he has after this year is he can sign with any team for any amount. He got it put in perspective that where he is isn’t where he knows he is as a player but where the league puts him.”

Attempts to reach McCoy and his agent, David Mulugheta, were unsuccessful.

McCoy was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds.

The 7-footer is a back-to-the-basket big man, a style no longer prevalent in the NBA. McCoy will need to show he has the midrange shooting game and defense to succeed in the NBA to go with the strong skills he possesses around the basket.

He decided to start his NBA financial clock after one season at UNLV rather than return for another year, and what happened at the draft didn’t change any thoughts in his camp about the decision to leave. But not being drafted also clarified the difficult task of trying to make an NBA team.

“It’s a humbling experience,” Manning said. “When people say he wasn’t ready, he’s ready for the NBA rigors, but who’s really ready for the money? It was time to come out. We never came out because somebody was saying he would get drafted 10th or ninth.”

Manning remained confident that McCoy would have a successful career.

“I really believe after one year there’s going to be some money on the table,” Manning said. “Brandon has always had to be the man, like this year (at UNLV). Next year, he’ll be a puppy and get the instruction visually and verbally from the people who have been through the rigors.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.