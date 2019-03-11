UNLV’s Clyburn, Robotham named 3rd-team All-MW by media

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) brings the ball up court against Colorado State guard Kendle Moore during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV senior guards Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham were named third-team All-Mountain West in the media poll released Monday.

The coaches announce their team on Tuesday.

Clyburn averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds during the regular season, and Robotham had 9.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.

UNLV opens Mountain West tournament play against San Diego State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Utah State, which shared the conference co-championship with No. 14 UNR, dominated the major awards. Sam Merrill was named Player of the Year, Craig Smith the Coach of the Year and Neemias Queta honors for top defensive player and freshman.

Fresno State’s Braxton Huggins was named Newcomer of the Year and UNR’s Jazz Johnson the league’s top sixth man.

