UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe day to day with bruised ribs

UNLV’s frontcourt took another hit when freshman Joel Ntambwe was injured Tuesday night against UNR. The forward is listed as day to day with bruised ribs.
Ntambwe was injured in the second half of the Rebels’ 87-70 loss to the No. 8 Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Forward Mbacke Diong saw his first minutes in the game after missing the previous four with a sprained ankle. Fellow post players Shakur Juiston (knee) and Cheickna Dembele (hand) are out for the season.
Ntambwe has started all 20 games and averages 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He’s also an effective 3-point shooter, hitting 41.3 percent of his attempts.
His play against Mountain West competition has been even stronger. Ntambwe leads UNLV with 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds and is a leading candidate for conference Freshman of the Year.
The Rebels (11-9, 5-3 MW) next play at Utah State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
