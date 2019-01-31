UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe day to day with bruised ribs

UNLV’s frontcourt took another hit when freshman Joel Ntambwe was injured Tuesday night against UNR. The forward is listed as day to day with bruised ribs.

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) reacts after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) looks to pass the ball during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wyoming Cowboys forward Trace Young (11) gets a rebound against UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNR Wolf Pack forward Jordan Caroline (24) takes a shot while under pressure from UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNR's Tre'Shawn Thurman, right, fouls UNLV's Joel Ntambwe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV’s frontcourt took another hit when freshman Joel Ntambwe was injured Tuesday night against UNR. The forward is listed as day to day with bruised ribs.

Ntambwe was injured in the second half of the Rebels’ 87-70 loss to the No. 8 Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Forward Mbacke Diong saw his first minutes in the game after missing the previous four with a sprained ankle. Fellow post players Shakur Juiston (knee) and Cheickna Dembele (hand) are out for the season.

Ntambwe has started all 20 games and averages 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He’s also an effective 3-point shooter, hitting 41.3 percent of his attempts.

His play against Mountain West competition has been even stronger. Ntambwe leads UNLV with 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds and is a leading candidate for conference Freshman of the Year.

The Rebels (11-9, 5-3 MW) next play at Utah State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.