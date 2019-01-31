UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe expected to play Saturday at Utah State

UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe, who suffered bruised ribs in Tuesday’s loss to eighth-ranked UNR, is expected to play Saturday at Utah State.

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) looks to pass the ball during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ntambwe has started all 20 games and averages 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He’s hitting 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. In Mountain West games, Ntambwe leads UNLV with 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Rebels (11-9, 5-3 MW) and Utah State (16-5, 6-2) meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

