UNLV’s Larry Johnson selected to college basketball hall of fame

UNLV basketball forward Larry Johnson gets off shot beyond the defensive reach of Duke's Alaa Abdelnaby April 3, 1990, in Denver. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

UNLV Rebels forward Larry Johnson (4) performs a behind the back pass during the NCAA Men's basketball championship game against the Duke Blue Devils in Denver, Colo., April 2, 1990. The Rebels went on to defeated Duke 103-73. (Review-Journal File)

Larry Johnson, who starred on two Final Four teams at UNLV, will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

He joins a class that includes Duke’s Shane Battier, Purdue’s Terry Dischinger, Providence’s Ernie DiGregorio and Stanford’s Todd Lichti. Former coaches Homer Drew, Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus also will be inducted.

Johnson led the Rebels to the 1990 national championship and to the 1991 national semifinals. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

