3 takeaways from UNLV’s 27-24 win over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — Three takeaways from UNLV’s 27-24 win over San Diego State on Saturday night at SDCCU Stadium:

1. Yes, that was defense

UNLV had allowed at least 41 points — three times more than 50 — in five Mountain West losses entering the game.

But in upsetting the Aztecs, the Rebels held San Diego State to 368 total yards and limited star running back Juwan Washington to 66 yards rushing on 21 carries.

UNLV hit harder and with more authority than at any other point this season, getting interceptions from Dalton Baker and Jericho Flowers, the latter with 1:23 remaining to preserve the lead.

The side that ranked last among conference teams in scoring defense, rushing defense and total defense offered as inspired an effort as it has in some time.

“The defense kept us in it the entire game,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “As long as we kept it a one-score game, we would have a chance to win it.”

They did and, well, they did.

2. History is made

The last time UNLV won at San Diego State, the country’s No. 1 movie at the box office was “Cast Away,” and a gallon of gas cost $1.56.

Yes, that long ago.

The year was 2000, and UNLV’s coach was John Robinson.

“I’m so happy for our guys,” Sanchez said. “It has been a long season. We had a lot of aspirations early on, and we played some pretty darn competitive football the first four weeks. We could have played better football at times — no doubt about it — but for our guys to come out and beat a team that has the record (San Diego State) does, it’s big.”

3. Record for Thomas

It’s no secret that with the foot injury to quarterback Armani Rogers, the production of senior running back Lexington Thomas has suffered.

Thomas ranks second in the Mountain West in rushing with a 84.9 average, but had surpassed 100 yards just once in six games since Rogers went down.

Make that twice in seven games.

Thomas rushed 21 times for 133 yards and two scores, the second a 75-yarder with less than four minutes remaining to give UNLV the lead for good.

Thomas scored his 37th and 38th career rushing touchdowns, placing him atop the school’s all-time list and passing Mike Thomas (1973-74) — another Houston product and one who transferred to UNLV from Oklahoma.

The season began with Thomas having a solid opportunity to become the school’s all-time leading rusher, a record held by Tom Cornett with 3,733 yards.

With two games remaining, Thomas is 349 yards short of besting Cornett.

