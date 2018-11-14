Armani Rogers gets first-team snaps in UNLV practice

Quarterback Armani Rogers split first-team snaps with Max Gilliam at Wednesday’s UNLV practice at Rebel Park, increasing the likelihood that he will play Saturday at Hawaii.

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) is brought to the ground by Arkansas State linebacker Caleb Bonner (22) and defensive back Demari Medley (27) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, Jonesboro, Ark.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) dives to score a touchdown past Prairie View A&M Panthers linebacker Isaac Claiborne (59) during the second half of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) while warming before a football game against Prairie View A&M Panthers at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Rogers has missed the past six games with a toe injury. Gilliam directed a 27-24 victory Saturday at San Diego State, his first win as the team’s starter.

“As this week’s gone on, (Rogers has) really looked good, really looked comfortable,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “We’ll see how it all transpires. We want to make sure he feels really comfortable and we’re comfortable with it. We like what we see right now. It will be one of those deals we go into game day and will make a decision.”

Rogers, who has practiced for three weeks, said he felt ready to go.

“I’m getting back into the swing of things,” he said. “I’m getting used to my foot, running around on it and getting back confident and believing that my foot is where it’s supposed to be.”

Rogers’ running ability could be quite a weapon against the Rainbow Warriors, who give up 204.7 yards rushing per game. Rogers is averaging 122 yards on the ground.

“You have to deal with adversity sometimes,” Rogers said. “Things aren’t always going to be as great as you think it’s going to be. You keep on enduring and stay focused and keep fighting.”

Gilliam is the probable starter for Saturday’s game. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes, the most by a Rebel in a season since Blake Decker tossed 15 in 2014.

Getting one, watching one

Garrett Beckman (6 feet 4 inches, 315 pounds), a guard from Greeley (Colorado) West High School, tweeted that he has committed to UNLV.

Also, Bishop Gorman High product Bubba Bolden will be in attendance in Honolulu on Saturday. He’s on an official visit for Hawaii.

Bolden played safety last year at Southern California, but was suspended shortly before this season and eventually left school. He later posted on Instagram that he was falsely accused of being threatening at a party in February.

Adding another victory

The San Diego State win gave Sanchez at least three victories in each of his four seasons. He is the first UNLV coach to accomplish that since John Robinson from 1999 to 2003.

Former coaches Mike Sanford and Bobby Hauck combined for three three-win seasons in 10 years. Hauck did lead the Rebels to their most recent postseason appearance five years ago in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Warriors going backward

Hawaii began hot, averaging 42.0 points and 495.8 yards in its first six games. The Warriors have averaged 19.8 points and 350 yards in their past five.

They won six of their first seven games but have lost four straight.

Hawaii (6-5) needs to beat UNLV and win at San Diego State on Nov. 24 to become bowl eligible. The Warriors’ last bowl appearance was two years ago in the Hawaii Bowl.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.