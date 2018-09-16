Armani Rogers rushes for 4 TDs in UNLV’s 46-17 win

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers rushed for four touchdowns in UNLV’s 46-17 victory over Prairie View AM on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. That set a school record for a quarterback and tied the mark for any position.

Any questions about what happened on that night more than a year ago against Howard should be put to rest.

UNLV made an early statement for the second week in a row, jumping on its overmatched opponent and leaving no doubt about the result.

The Rebels led by 20 points after the first quarter Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium and by 34 at halftime, and quarterback Armani Rogers rushed for a record four touchdowns in the 46-17 victory.

UNLV (2-1) is off to its best start in nine years, and with decisive victories in consecutive weeks over Texas-El Paso and Prairie View (1-3). The Rebels put themselves in position to make a serious run at the program’s first bowl berth in five years. They finish nonconference play next Saturday at Arkansas State.

As the Rebels have done this season, they dominated on the ground, rushing for 317 yards. Lexington Thomas led the Rebels with 124 yards on 30 carries, and quarterback Rogers had 122 yards on 16 attempts.

Rogers, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 130 yards, broke the touchdown rushing record for a UNLV quarterback of three TDs set by Jason Thomas against Wyoming in 2002. Rogers also became the first Rebels QB to rush for 100 yards four times in a career.

For Thomas, it was his 15th career 100-yard game, just two behind career leader Mike Thomas (1973-74) and one behind Tim Cornett (2010-13). Lexington Thomas also moved into third place in Rebels history with 2,871 career rushing yards. Cornett is the record holder with 3,733.

UNLV held standout Prairie View back Dawonya Tucker to 61 yards on 12 carries. He had produced consecutive 200-yard games.

Not that all was perfect for the Rebels.

They had problems on special teams with a missed extra point and field goal by Evan Pantels, a blocked Daniel Gutierrez field goal and a muffed punt by Brandon Presley. And Rogers threw his first interception of the season the third quarter to set up that Panthers touchdown.

Plus, UNLV slept-walked through the third quarter in getting outscored 14-0.

UNLV can’t be that sloppy going forward, but on this night didn’t have to be reminded about the 43-40 loss to Howard. Those questions were put to rest.

UNLV cornerback injured

UNLV junior cornerback Ty’Jason Roberts was immobilized and carted off the field in the second quarter and taken to University Medical Center. There was no immediate update regarding Roberts’ condition.

