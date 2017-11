Johnny Stanton started at quarterback and passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and UNLV held off a late Hawaii drive to win 31-23 on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Stanton also rushed for a TD.

Nov 4, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kendal Keys (84) makes a catch in front of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors line backer Solomon Matautia (27) during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnny Stanton started at quarterback and passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and UNLV held off a late Hawaii drive to win 31-23 on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.