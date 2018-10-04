New Mexico down to third-string quarterback against UNLV

The Rebels will face third-string New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones on Saturday. UNLV also made changes on special teams and is healthier on the offensive line.

New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin linebackers, from left, Andrew Van Ginkel, Ryan Connelly and T.J. Edwards pressure New Mexico quarterback Sheriron Jones (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers remain a work in progress on defense as they prepare for their Big Ten opener this weekend against Iowa. Normally one of the top units in the nation, the 18th-ranked Badgers have been dented this year in non-conference play. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

UNLV isn’t alone in reaching down its depth chart for a new starting quarterback.

New Mexico junior third-stringer Sheriron Jones will start against the Rebels when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. UNLV is a 9-point favorite.

But Jones might not be a typical backup to a backup. He came off the bench Saturday and rallied the Lobos to a near-miraculous victory over Liberty. New Mexico trailed 42-10 at halftime, but Jones threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns in just more than two quarters as the Lobos charged to within a possession in an eventual 52-43 loss.

He also threw three interceptions, but now with a week to prepare as the starter, Jones — a former four-star recruit who began his college career at Tennessee — probably will learn from those mistakes.

“He had a couple of early struggles, but he looked good toward the end,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “When he got pressure, he got rid of some balls a little bit earlier than he would’ve liked to, but I think that’s coming off the bench and not having a full week of preparation in. But I think now that he knows he’s the guy, he has a full week of prep, they’re going to build things around him that he’s comfortable with, very similar to what we’re doing.”

Jones (6 feet 3 inches, 196 pounds) was in the game because starter Tevaka Tuioti suffered a broken left clavicle against Liberty and is out for the season. Tuioti’s backup, Coltin Gerhart, is out up to another month with a sprained foot.

UNLV will start sophomore Max Gilliam, who takes Armani Rogers’ spot. Rogers is out about six weeks with a toe injury.

Visions of 9/11

UNLV defensive end Jameer Outsey was 5 when two hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center, and he could see the smoke of the buildings from his New Jersey kindergarten class.

He was too young to fully grasp the extent and impact of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives, but the vision of that terrible day resurfaced last October when a gunman fatally shot 58 people attending a country music festival on the Strip.

“The closest thing I had to any tragedy was 9/11, so I know how that affected my community,” Outsey said Monday on the anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting. “Thank God I didn’t know anybody who was (at the music festival), but we have teammates who know guys who were there, and you want to comfort everybody and make sure everybody’s OK.”

Changes on special teams

Mekhi Stevenson will take Brandon Presley’s place at punt return. Presley had struggled with fielding punts, and his muff was a critical play in the Rebels’ 27-20 loss at Arkansas State on Sept. 22.

UNLV also made a change at kickoff return, placing Evan Owens there with Tyleek Colins. Presley also had handled kickoff returns.

Healthier offensive line

Jaron Caldwell will start at left guard after a knee injury caused him to miss the Arkansas State game. Guard/center Zack Singer also is back after sitting out with an ankle injury.

“We’ve got a bunch of pieces ready to roll there,” Sanchez said. “We’re as healthy as we’ve been on the offensive line since the beginning of the year.”

