UNLV depth makes for strongest roster in Tony Sanchez tenure

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez met the media Wednesday for the final time in his Lied Athletic Complex office, and right outside his window was a clear view of the Fertitta Football Complex.
Construction is nearly complete on the 73,000-square foot facility, and Sanchez is closer to moving into the corner office with the balcony overlooking the two Rebel Park practice fields and out to the Strip’s skyline that hovers nearby.
A look at his roster reveals a Rebels team still under construction, but one with the potential to be the strongest in Sanchez’s five seasons. There is depth throughout with reinforcements on the way before the Rebels open their season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Some takeaways from Sanchez’s media session:
1. The offensive line should be among the Mountain West’s best.
UNLV should go at least two-deep at every position. Sanchez feels comfortable enough with the front that senior guard Jaron Caldwell probably will redshirt to help recover from toe surgery.
Sophomore right tackle Justice Oluwaseun is the most versatile lineman with the ability to play tackle and guard. Sanchez called him “the most talented” lineman he’s coached at UNLV “and it’s probably not even close.” Sanchez also said Oluwaseun and senior right guard Justin Polu are potential NFL players.
The Rebels return 16 of 17 linemen.
“It’s not like in the past when we had seven guys,” Sanchez said. “All 10 of those guys will play, and they’ll be in the plan in Game 1.”
2. Additions in August will affect roster.
Most of the shakeup could come in the secondary, where junior Jeremiah Houston and freshman Jamel Hamm should make an impact at cornerback and junior Gamon Howard should emerge at safety. Returning juniors Greg Francis at safety and Alex Perry at cornerback could redshirt, so a strong presence by the newcomers would only increase the chances of those players sitting out.
Wide receiver Jordan McCray, a graduate transfer from South Alabama, already has been added to the depth chart behind senior Darren Woods Jr. Sanchez, who has two scholarships to offer, said another receiver probably will be added to help make up for the loss of senior Brandon Presley to an ACL injury.
3. Senior Gabe McCoy gives the defense flexibility.
The Rebels used McCoy as an outside linebacker and stand-up defensive end last season, and now he is listed as an end. Expect McCoy, who last season made 13½ tackles for loss that included four sacks, to give the Rebels more of a 3-4 look.
“We will walk that guy up, and we also can still get into a 4-3 and put an extra defensive end in the game,” Sanchez said. “Gabe gives you that presence of a pass rusher. He’s athletic enough to drop into space. He can run with the running back, no problem, and he gives you a tough guy coming off the edge.”
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
UNLV depth chart
OFFENSE
QB
Armani Rogers, Jr., 6-5, 225
Max Gilliam, Jr., 6-3, 204 OR
Kenyon Oblad, Fr., 6-3, 192
RB
Charles Williams, Jr., 5-9, 192
Chad Magyar, So., 6-2, 215
WR
Darren Woods Jr., Sr., 6-1, 210
Jordan McCray, Sr., 6-5, 205
WR
Mekhi Stevenson, Jr., 6-0, 185
Elijah Trosclair, Jr., 6-3, 205
WR
Tyleek Collins, So., 5-10, 180
Patrick Ballard, Fr., 6-3, 304 OR
Jeremy Clark, So., 6-2, 200
TE
Giovanni Fauolo, Jr., 6-2, 251
Noah Bean, So., 6-3, 244 OR
Shelton Zeon III, Fr., 6-5, 232
LT
Ashton Morgan, So., 6-5, 305
Jackson McCullough, Jr., 6-6, 314
LG
Matt Brayton, Jr., 6-3, 310
Zack Singer, Sr., 6-2, 320
C
Sid Acosta, Sr., 6-1, 305
Donovan Outlaw, Jr., 6-4, 290
RG
Justin Polu, Sr., 6-4, 325
Julio Garcia II, Jr., 6-3, 321
RT
Justice Oluwaseun, So., 6-3, 325
Ryan Tantum, Jr., 6-4, 311
DEFENSE
DE
Nick Dehdashtian, Jr., 6-1, 277 OR
Nate Neal, Jr., 6-2, 232
NT
Kolo Uasike, Jr., 6-0, 310
Chris Manoa, So., 6-0, 340
DT
Tavis Malakius, Jr., 6-3, 298
Dominion Ezinwa, Sr., 6-4, 305
DE
Gabe McCoy, Sr., 6-2, 228
Malcolm Johnson, Fr., 6-2, 235
WLB
Malakai Salu, Fr., 6-2, 228
Demetrious Gibbs, Sr., 6-4, 210
MLB
Farrell Hester II, Jr., 6-1, 236 OR
Vic Viramontes, Jr., 6-2, 232
SLB
Javin White, Sr., 6-2, 210
Soli Afalava, Sr., 6-2, 216
FS
Drew Tejchman, Jr., 5-11, 200
Phillip Hill, Fr., 6-0, 190
SS
Evan Austrie, Sr., 6-0, 214
Bryce Jackson, So., 5-10, 191
LCB
Jericho Flowers, Sr., 5-10, 185
Aaron Lewis, Jr., 5-9, 185
RCB
Myles Plummer, Sr., 6-1, 184
Kyle Moses, So., 5-9, 180
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Daniel Gutierrez, So., 5-10, 204
P
Hayes Hicken, Sr., 5-11, 185