UNLV football creates ‘This is SportsCenter’ parody videos

UNLV Rebels football head coach Tony Sanchez during a team practice at UNLV's Rebel Park Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The UNLV football team has gone viral again.

UNLV released its latest “This is SportsCenter” parody on Monday and it quickly exploded on social media.

The Rebels’ grand moment was when ESPN aired the hit video during Tuesday night’s SportsCenter.

The 23-second clip begins with Rebels coach Tony Sanchez calling the team equipment manager Rocky Rutledge for an update on the incoming freshmen’s jersey numbers. With the help of Drew Jennison, Rutledge had a Las Vegas way of choosing numbers for the new Rebels. Roulette.

Jennison, UNLV’s assistant recruiting coordinator, was the mastermind behind the grand idea. He also came up with the first parody with wide receiver Brandon Presley finding out out there’s another Presley on the team. You might have heard of him. Elvis Presley.

“We wanted an idea where we showed off Las Vegas,” said Jennison, who’s also the director of social media for UNLV. “Something that you can only do in Las Vegas. We thought this concept with the roulette was pretty funny and the reaction has been great.

“Seeing myself on SportsCenter was pretty wild. I actually wasn’t supposed to be in the video, but we needed to do it soon. Luckily, I had a vest and a bow tie.”

Joe Maggio, who runs the team’s video operations, was behind the camera for both spoofs. He also shot UNLV’s 2016 viral video in the weight room.

Nice going @unlvfootball with your @SportsCenter promo parody.. On our show after softball.. — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) June 7, 2017

UNLV football’s ‘This is SportsCenter’ parody is truly spectacularhttps://t.co/fMO0kTvr6I pic.twitter.com/Zsjy8yskeY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.