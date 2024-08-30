Star linebacker eyes conference title as UNLV opens season at Houston

UNLV senior linebacker Jackson Woodard, the Mountain West’s preseason co-Defensive Player of the Year, has thrived since following coach Barry Odom to Las Vegas.

Get to know UNLV football’s first opponent of 2024 season

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) runs to a drill with teammates during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) warms up with teammates during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) warms up with teammates during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard speaks during the Mountain West conference media days at the Circa Resort and Casino, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

HOUSTON — This is how UNLV football coach Barry Odom describes senior linebacker Jackson Woodard:

He has a chip on his shoulder. He’s highly, internally motivated to be successful. He wants to prove people wrong. He’s had to earn everything and doesn’t lose sight of it.

Oh, there’s something else. Woodard has a pet pig named Calvin.

More on that later.

Woodard, who along with his teammates open the season Saturday at Houston, couldn’t be more of a leader on and off the field. He followed Odom, the team’s second-year coach, to Las Vegas last season from Arkansas.

Followed the man he was sure would put him in the absolute best position to be successful. To become a champion.

Raised in Little Rock and a former walk-on who earned a scholarship for his beloved boyhood team in the Razorbacks, Woodard is the Mountain West’s preseason co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Just don’t believe that’s what motivates him.

“Every day, every rep, you’re dedicated to be the best, so it doesn’t matter what the expectations are,” Woodard said. “We’re all on a mission to go win a championship. I have to keep the locker room the right way. It can’t be just some preparing. It has to be everybody. We’re going to get back there and win it all.”

He speaks of a conference title loss to Boise State last season, when the Rebels won nine games, their most since 1984. They are picked to finish second in the league behind the Broncos this season.

Woodard is about as all-around a player as you will find at this level. He finished second in tackles with 117 among conference players last season and became a first-team Academic All-American, the first in school history.

He’s the first UNLV player in 20 years to be named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the first on the Chuck Bednarik Watch List, awards that go to college football’s top defensive player. His third Watch List mention is for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Woodard is also the school’s nominee this season for the AFCA Good Works Team and the Danny Wuerffel Trophy for his community service. Preseason honors just keep coming for the team captain.

But it’s his competitive drive that stands out.

“No matter what I did when I was younger, I wanted to be the best and couldn’t stand not being the best,” Woodard said. “Once I figured out my ultimate love was football, I went to Arkansas, a dream playing for the in-state school.

“But I knew that I could also win under Coach Odom, so (transferring to UNLV) was the best fit. He has always believed in me. Las Vegas is a special city I’ve fallen in love with. The people here are wonderful. It’s not Arkansas, but it’s awesome.”

Mom knows best

Tacy Woodard remembers son Jackson at a young age.

He would follow big brother John around all day, attending flag football games and coming up with ways the team won even when it lost. So the competitive part has been alive and well for some time.

“Jackson is fun to be around and has always been that way, a very Type A personality with a lot of stuff,” said Tacy, who met husband Ernie when both attended Arkansas. “But he can also be laid back and go with the flow. He’s just a really hard worker in school and on the field.

“The (former) is what I beat into their heads — don’t go into a test unless you’re planning on making 100. I’m not so competitive about him on the field, but I’ve always been competitive academically. He studies really hard. He was an easy kid to raise.”

He just wanted more out of his football career, is all.

Woodard sought a different and bigger role at Arkansas beyond special teams. Wanted to be on the field more. Wanted to make more of a difference.

It was an easy decision, then, to follow Odom. Now, Woodard barely misses a snap. And that includes special teams.

“We prayed for doors to open, but didn’t see Las Vegas as one that would,” Tacy said. “We were a little surprised. But he really admires Coach Odom. We went on an official visit, and that was it. We flew back home and packed up his stuff. We’re very thankful for the Rebel family. They have really embraced him.

“It has been an incredible experience for him. They’ve taken him in as one of their own and loved him, which is all you can ask for as a parent.”

Coaching teammates

Mike Scherer is UNLV’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He watches Woodard daily. Sees the work. Understands what makes the player tick.

He also challenges others to be like Woodard. To set the same standards. To embrace similar obstacles. To scale the same hurdles.

“I think (Woodard) has a lot to prove to himself,” Scherer said. “He knows every day that everyone in our room and everyone on defense is looking at him. If he does something lazy or short-cuts something, everybody else is going to think they can as well.

“It’s one thing to do all the right things, but another to take it and do it 10 times more than anyone else. Work on and off the field, in the weight room, nutrition, stretching. It takes a whole different animal to be that in all those areas, and he is. He’s a 4.0 student. He does everything right.”

Scherer considers Woodard an assistant coach in the linebackers room, more apt to see the player studying film with younger players than on his own. And they listen.

“He’s just shows us how to do something once, and we do it,” said junior linebacker Mani Powell, who played with Woodard at Arkansas. “If we make a mistake, he’ll correct us and show us how we can do it even better.

“At Arkansas, we were both more behind the scenes as players. But he has a lot more pull here, a lot more of a leadership role. He gets through to guys.”

Muddy ol’ Calvin

Calvin is like one of the family’s four dogs. But he’s a pig.

Jackson and his brother were returning home one weekend several years ago when they saw a woman on the side of the road selling piglets.

They telephoned Tacy. She said no three times. They kept sending her pictures. She eventually said yes.

“Calvin was maybe 5 pounds at the time and supposedly wasn’t going to get much bigger and was potty trained,” Tacy said. “I got suckered into all kinds of good stuff there. He probably weighs 300 pounds now. He’s thick. He’s a big boy.”

Jackson tells the story of when his parents were about to host a party and his father had power-washed the patio. And then Calvin did some rolling around in his mud pack and dirtied up the place.

“It was like he purposefully got in the mud,” Tacy said. “It’s not the most ideal animal for your backyard, but we’ve learned to love Calvin in his own way.”

And here’s the thing: As long as Jackson takes care of business in school and on the field, Mom and Dad are happy to continue tending to one rambunctious pig.

Which has never been a problem.

You know, the part about Woodard taking care of business.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Houston

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Houston -2½; total 55½