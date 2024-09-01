Graney: Quarterback passes first test as UNLV’s starter

Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka got the nod as UNLV’s No. 1 quarterback Saturday and helped lead the Rebels to a 27-7 win at Houston.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is hit by Houston defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18) as he is stopped short of the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

HOUSTON

The secrecy — for whatever reason — ended with pregame warmups, when it became obvious Matthew Sluka would start at quarterback for UNLV’s football team Saturday night against Houston.

He came as advertised in many ways and should only get better over time. He’ll need to for the Rebels to reach what are some pretty lofty goals.

For now, UNLV kicked off one of the most important seasons in school history with a 27-7 victory before 25,750 at TDECU Stadium.

Nothing to sneeze at, no matter how inept Houston was over 60 minutes. And the Cougars were bad. And the Rebels had a lot to do with that. Controlled both sides of the line all night.

Sluka is the Holy Cross transfer who won the top job over Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams and senior Cameron Friel. There was no rotating of players. It was Sluka all the way.

But for a bad pass into the end zone that was intercepted in the third quarter, Sluka did a decent job directing what was a Go-Go offense that wasn’t at its finest. It also didn’t need to be. Didn’t need to show much at all in this one.

“I thought he managed (the game) well,” UNLV coach Barry Odom said of Sluka. “And without studying (the film) yet, it seemed like on the headset, the things I was hearing the offense talk about, he made good decisions.

“We need the quarterback to be a playmaker but to also distribute the ball and be efficient with it and don’t turn it over and make really good reads. For the first time out in this arena, I thought it was a solid start for him.”

Not a video game

Sluka had video game numbers at Holy Cross, combining for a total of 97 rushing and passing touchdowns. He won’t do such things at UNLV. But he could be special.

He finished 6-of-13 for 71 yards passing and two touchdowns Saturday while also rushing 11 times for 59 yards. He can really run. Really make people miss. Really do things some with his feet.

Lost some in Sluka’s debut was UNLV’s defense, a side that needs to improve dramatically this year from what we last saw of it. The Rebels allowed an average of 43.3 points in their last three games in 2023 — all losses — but upgraded its talent within the portal.

It was certainly a memorable beginning for that side.

UNLV held the Cougars to 3.9 yards per play. Houston couldn’t do much of anything against the Rebels.

Sluka’s passing numbers could have been better. UNLV on one second-quarter possession had consecutive holding penalties that erased gains of 23 and 48 yards.

But the quarterback would find wide receiver Jacob De Jesus for two first-half scores, the first from 13 yards out. And then, on a first-and-10 from the Houston 24, Sluka threw a terrific ball that De Jesus came down with in the front corner of the end zone.

The offense will be better. It became a large chunk of vanilla when the game was decided Saturday. Run things out and get home.

Sluka when intercepted forced the ball into the end zone when looking for Ricky White, who wasn’t open. Something from which to learn. Sluka missed badly on a few other attempts as well.

He wasn’t — for whatever reason again — made available for comment Saturday.

But when you think about it, the worst thing that might have happened for the Rebels came via their first defensive play.

That’s when UNLV was called for having two players wearing helmet communication devices.

This just in: They didn’t need that much help to defend Houston.

Dreaming big

UNLV won nine games last season, its most since 1984. It has even bigger dreams this one.

“We have a wonderful team,” Odom said this week. “I don’t know how many we’re going to win or lose, but we have a great group of young men that I’m excited to have a chance to coach.”

He knows this: Things began in victory and with Matthew Sluka running things.

Turned out to be a win-win.

