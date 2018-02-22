UNLV Football

UNLV picks up $1M pledge for the Fertitta Football Complex

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2018 - 11:30 am
 

UNLV supporters Aldo and Dawn Madrigrano pledged $1 million to the Fertitta Football Complex, the school announced Thursday.

More than $23 million has been committed for the building, which will cost about $28 million. Groundbreaking occurred Jan. 23, and the two-story, 73,000-square foot complex is expected to open in early 2019.

“Dawn and I are very excited to have our family name in what will be a great facility,” Aldo Madrigrano said in a statement. “Now that we are residents of Las Vegas, we feel it is important to give to the university that gives back to this great city every day.”

