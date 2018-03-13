UNLV spring football report: Day 4

UNLV senior wide receiver Kendal Keys will undergo surgery this week on his right ankle and leg. Coach Tony Sanchez said Keys will be out for three months.

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day Four of spring football practices Tuesday at Rebel Park:

“I thought it was good. I thought (quarterback) Armani (Rogers) came back out and had a better day today. I thought the defense was doing a good job playing with energy. Gave up a couple of big plays. I know coaches are going to talk about that, but did a pretty good job of sustaining all the way through. We’ve got to clean up the pass protection a little bit. We had some really good plays, but we got off schedule a little bit at times and pass protection broke down.”

— Senior wide receiver Kendal Keys will undergo surgery this week on his right ankle and leg. Sanchez said Keys will be out for three months. Keys caught 27 passes last season for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He missed the 2016 season with a knee injury.

— The offensive line is experiencing its share of injuries as well. Redshirt freshman center Justice Oluwaseun (ACL) is out this spring, and junior guard Julio Garcia II (back) was held out of Tuesday’s practice as a precaution. Sophomore guard Matt Brayton had a foot stepped on, and his immediate status was unknown.

— Redshirt freshman Ashton Morgan worked at first-team offensive left tackle. “He’s had a great offseason,” Sanchez said. “He’s a guy who’s fighting and has a good chance to start at left tackle.”

